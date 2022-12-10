FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.27 billion-$20.27 billion.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.0 %

FUJIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $78.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.