Future Of Fintech (FOF) Reaches One Day Volume of $256,974.33

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00007483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and $256,974.33 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Future Of Fintech Token Profile

Future Of Fintech launched on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

