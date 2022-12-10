GateToken 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.28 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00020853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $388.15 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00049138 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00240549 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.58440963 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,324,258.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

