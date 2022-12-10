GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GDS by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after acquiring an additional 953,820 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,092,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210,458 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 164,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Price Performance

About GDS

GDS stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

