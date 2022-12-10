Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €65.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($96.84) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €63.40 ($66.74) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a 1 year high of €87.25 ($91.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.50.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.