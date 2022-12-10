GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.32.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

