Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.58) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.29) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 605 ($7.38).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.62) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.85 billion and a PE ratio of 559.28.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

