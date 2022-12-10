Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) CFO Martine Gerow Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

GBTG opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

