Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) CFO Martine Gerow Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
GBTG opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GBTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Stories
