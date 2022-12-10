Glovista Investments LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.