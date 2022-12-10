Glovista Investments LLC Has $874,000 Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,028 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,886,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,088,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.