Glovista Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

