Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading

