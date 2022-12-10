Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.
Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of GDEN stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.