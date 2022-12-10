Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GDDFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.30.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

