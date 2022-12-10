Great American Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

GTPS stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

Get Great American Bancorp alerts:

About Great American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.