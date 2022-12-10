Great American Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
GTPS stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.
About Great American Bancorp
