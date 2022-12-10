Gries Financial LLC Buys 340 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

ALL opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

