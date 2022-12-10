Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $483.58 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.65 and its 200 day moving average is $434.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.00.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

