Gries Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.55.

Insider Activity

Landstar System Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.07. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

