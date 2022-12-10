Gries Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 424,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 500,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 114,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,115,000 after buying an additional 293,024 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,705.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 3,892,736 shares of company stock worth $16,731,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.59 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

