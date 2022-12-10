Gries Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $98.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

