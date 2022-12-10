Gries Financial LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

