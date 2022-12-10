Gries Financial LLC Sells 35,916 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,916 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSSC opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.