Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $651,766.61

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $651,766.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,191.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00446787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00873803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00112075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00639252 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00254195 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

