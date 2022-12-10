Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,494 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 149.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 450.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,439,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.