Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M) Insider Johann Jacobs Acquires 1,375,000 Shares of Stock

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M – Get Rating) insider Johann Jacobs bought 1,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$130,625.00 ($87,667.79).

Group 6 Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Group 6 Metals

Group 6 Metals Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% owned the Dolphin tungsten project located in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as King Island Scheelite Limited and changed its name to Group 6 Metals Limited in November 2021. Group 6 Metals Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

