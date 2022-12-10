Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M) Insider Johann Jacobs Acquires 1,375,000 Shares of Stock

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M – Get Rating) insider Johann Jacobs bought 1,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$130,625.00 ($87,667.79).
Group 6 Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Group 6 Metals
