Grove Holdings Lp Willow Purchases 133,300 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 133,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.36 per share, with a total value of $8,579,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,209,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,811,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMERCO Price Performance

UHALB stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.