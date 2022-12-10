GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $487.39 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $487.39 million and approximately $320,656.36 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008012 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

