H2O DAO (H2O) Market Cap Reaches $43.75 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and $58,070.30 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

