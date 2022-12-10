Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HALL opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.22. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Hallmark Financial Services’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.94). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

