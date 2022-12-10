Head to Head Review: Credo Technology Group (CRDO) and Its Competitors

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is one of 166 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Credo Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Credo Technology Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group Competitors 1755 7951 16400 588 2.59

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million -$22.18 million -247.67 Credo Technology Group Competitors $3.80 billion $792.59 million 7.44

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Credo Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -5.34% 2.61% 2.26% Credo Technology Group Competitors -73.13% -88.97% -1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

