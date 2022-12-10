Head-To-Head Review: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Genfit alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genfit and Ikena Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Genfit currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.58%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 557.44%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Genfit.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Ikena Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 1.80 $79.57 million N/A N/A Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 3.38 -$34.12 million ($1.45) -1.99

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Ikena Oncology N/A -28.27% -23.65%

Summary

Genfit beats Ikena Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.