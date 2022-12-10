HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

