Helical (LON:HLCL) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Helical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 318.50 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.89 million and a PE ratio of 475.37. Helical has a 1-year low of GBX 292.25 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 472.50 ($5.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.