Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294,873.84

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00023866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.80 million and $294,873.84 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11061705 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $260,713.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

