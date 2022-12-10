Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $149.88 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.88 million and $293,325.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00023859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11061705 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $260,713.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

