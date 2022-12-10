Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.07) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,800 ($21.95) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,033.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

