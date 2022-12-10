Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE HTH opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

