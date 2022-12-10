Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

