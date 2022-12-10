Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.11 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00016192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $139.11 million and approximately $275.08 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.52 or 0.05522722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00505295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.67 or 0.30202973 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.36394286 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $38,633,359.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.