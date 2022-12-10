Horizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.77 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $134.47 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.24 or 0.00059682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00267538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00085178 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,131,231 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars.

