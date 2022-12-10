Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.