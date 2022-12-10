HUNT (HUNT) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and $1.78 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

