IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 55,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.96. The firm has a market cap of C$13.14 million and a PE ratio of -39.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.38 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

