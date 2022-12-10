Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 54,048 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 486.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.97 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

