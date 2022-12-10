Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $1.88 Million Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

