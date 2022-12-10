Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.29 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 292,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 167,683 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 171,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $33.93 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

