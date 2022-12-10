Ibex Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $96.08 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.