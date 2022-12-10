Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 12,032 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. H&R Block comprises about 2.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

HRB stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

