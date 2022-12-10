Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 278,761 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

