Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $219.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.63.

