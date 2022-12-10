Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 2,733 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.90% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

